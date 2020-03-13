New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

Legal woes just increased for R.

Kelly, according to reports at Newser.

The defamed artist has a slew of new federal charges lobbed against him in New York.

Legal documents show the 53-year-old was slammed with a new indictment recently.

Two new alleged victims are bringing charges... Coercion and enticement, coercion of a minor, and transport of a minor across state lines.

Kelly is currently in jail in Illinois awaiting his sex abuse trial there.