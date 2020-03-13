Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

Legal woes just increased for R.

Kelly, according to reports at Newser.

The defamed artist has a slew of new federal charges lobbed against him in New York.

Legal documents show the 53-year-old was slammed with a new indictment recently.

Two new alleged victims are bringing charges... Coercion and enticement, coercion of a minor, and transport of a minor across state lines.

Kelly is currently in jail in Illinois awaiting his sex abuse trial there.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

currie14_kelly

KELLY⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump 88022 RT @currie14_kelly: @bfraser747 Good job 👏 Time to bring charges against all evil 👿 people in the world 🌎!!! Let there be Peace ✌️ GOD BLE… 32 minutes ago

currie14_kelly

KELLY⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump 88022 @bfraser747 Good job 👏 Time to bring charges against all evil 👿 people in the world 🌎!!! Let there be Peace ✌️ GOD… https://t.co/1NDXtYNItX 33 minutes ago

currie14_kelly

KELLY⭐️⭐️⭐️Text Trump 88022 RT @bfraser747: US Bringing Criminal Drug Trafficking Charges Against Socialist Leader Nicolas Maduro https://t.co/kbU7QrSB5v 35 minutes ago

kelly_slepmen

from the dark parts of twiter RT @JohnCornyn: He did lose "precious weeks" forced to defend himself against bogus impeachment charges. https://t.co/aG9r4iNgP8 13 hours ago

xoMINDIxo1

〽️indi Every other week Pedophile Kelly got new charges or evidence against him. That***is never getting out of jail -… https://t.co/q1fgIrYcWu 18 hours ago

TerryParrish110

@TerryParrish1 RT @anjalienjeti: Let Loeffler know what you think of her dumping stocks instead of saving lives. Phone (202) 224-3643, fax (202) 228-0724;… 1 day ago

griffisk

❌SK❌ RT @HarmonyRachell: R-Kelly Child Pornography trial ex-lawyer says singer was, "Guilty as Hell" He now faces 10 counts of aggravated crimi… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.