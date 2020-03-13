Vigo County Schools to close

More guidance tonight.

But before all of that... we just got word..

The governor of illinois is closing "all public schools in the state."

This closures start next tuesday..

And run through at least march 30th.

This is certainly a development we will be following up on.

News 10's richard solomon spoke with vigo county school officials just after the news was released.

He joins us now live from the school district's administration building with more of what's to come.

Heather... district spokesperson -- bill riley -- says this was a big decision to make.

The school corporation has been working closely with the vigo county health department.

Riley says this is the safest way to stop any potential spread of the coronavirus.

No students are allowed on any school grounds.

The school corporation is using 8 out of the 20 waiver days from the governor.

Those are days districts will not have to make up.

Those days start monday the 16th through the 25th.

Then followed by spring break.

Riley says he's hopeful school can resume april 6th.

He says school is important to more than just the students.

Hourly employees will be placed on administrative leave during this closing.

"covid 19 is now being called a pandemic.while i realize that covid 19 is reported to be mild in children, and children are our main focus, we have a community of older adults who care for those children."





Students were sent home with e-learning materials but they won't use them yet.

That material will be saved for a later date.

Riley says more than 14-thousand students go to vigo county schools.

Coming up at 6... i'll tell you more of what they're doing right now to prevent the spread of the virus.

Reporting live in downtown terre haute, richard solomon,