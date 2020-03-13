Global  

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus
Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.
Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSeekingAlphaEurasia ReviewCNAOilPrice.comNew Zealand HeraldReutersReuters IndiaFOXNews.comMENAFN.comTechCrunch


BREAKING: President Trump declares state of emergency as coronavirus epidemic explodes across America, explains that only people "with symptoms" will be tested

(Natural News) As Natural News predicted would happen over a week ago, President Trump today declared...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

52Variables

Jackie P He just refuses to take responsibility for anything! A pox on you Trump! Better yet, a sneeze. President Trump Decl… https://t.co/Qt2BBrPaAl 9 seconds ago

IowaMedIAWire

Iowa.Media President Trump Declares Coronavirus Pandemic a National Emergency https://t.co/URhjLvxIvP https://t.co/PszxOKrbuL 10 seconds ago

Bonbontweet1

Bonbontweet RT @BBCNorthAmerica: US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency and says he will "most likely" be tested for coronavirus http… 17 seconds ago

ferasalbattah

Feras Al Battah RT @BBCBreaking: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus https://t.co/OG1h… 27 seconds ago

abnews247

ABN TV President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus [VIDEO] https://t.co/giGVnyRC3D 29 seconds ago

MazymMary

mary m RT @RL9631: President Trump declares National Emergency over Coronavirus! Invokes Stafford Act allowing for up to $40B in Federal Aid to be… 35 seconds ago

AsianGoyim

AsianGoyim RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak 39 seconds ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @VetRewards: Breaking news: President Trump declares a state of emergency to battle the spread of the #coronavirus. Also, just hours ago… 42 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer' [Video]Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer'

President Trump declared March 15 as the "National Day of Prayer."

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:52Published

Trump Says He Asked Carnival, Royal Caribbean To Suspend Outbound Cruises [Video]Trump Says He Asked Carnival, Royal Caribbean To Suspend Outbound Cruises

President Trump asked several cruise lines to suspend cruises.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

