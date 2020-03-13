Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber

The same day as Madison Prewett and “Bachelor” star Peter Weber announced their — likely Barb-approved — split, .

The former contestant was spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez.

Talk about a first-class upgrade (sorry, Pilot Pete).

Prewett was seen on the 27-year-old singer’s Instagram story as the two friends plus a few others went on a shopping trip to Target.

To stock up on games to keep themselves entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Gomez’s story later showed the group looking cozy indoors, laughing and playing one of their newly purchased board games at a large wooden table.

Just hours before, Prewett and Weber announced they’d called it quits on Instagram