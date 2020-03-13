Clover Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two brothers "Irish Twins" down on their luck, and in debt to a dangerous crime boss, must go on the run to save themselves, and a seemingly innocent teenage girl, after a job goes wrong, and she kills the crime boss's only son.

Directed by Jon Abrahams starring Jon Abrahams, Mark Webber, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Chazz Palminteri, Ron Perlman, Jessica Szohr, Erika Christensen, Julia Jones, Tichina Arnold, Jake Weber, Michael Godere, Johnny Messner, Louis Lombardi release date April 3, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)