President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:15s
Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency and invoke Stafford Act, reports say

Donald Trump will declare a national state of emergency as the US braces for the coronavirus...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Just JaredCBS 2CBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldSeekingAlpha


News24.com | Trump declares coronavirus national emergency

US President Donald Trump has announced a national state of emergency, freeing up $50 billion in...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comCBS 2CBS NewsNew Zealand HeraldSeekingAlpha



Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Announces National Emergency Over COVID-19 [Video]President Trump Announces National Emergency Over COVID-19

The move frees up billions of dollars in federal disaster relief for states. Trump also announced measures to speed up coronavirus testing, Skylar Henry reports (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 13,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:51Published

Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared [Video]Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday's session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens has the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

