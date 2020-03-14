E-learning options

Global  

Right now á many students are on spring break á with some expected to return next week.

But with coronavirus in full view á will schools be able to reopen?

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in forest city tonight with a look at plans there..alex ?

Xxx george and katie á forest city schools are slated to remain open.

While many colleges and universities are closing their doors because of the coronavirus and moving toward online courses á could something like this be done at the k through 12 level?xxx superintenden t darwin lehmann (layá man) has one thing on his mind.

" the safety of our students, and our staff and our community of high importance.

Decisions will be made and based on that."

He's had an open dialogue with other superintenden ts about what they're going through á and what options they are considering to keep the school year going.

One casualty of the coronavirus has been athletics.

Take sot :07 "we think the indoor track season is pretty much done.

We're supposed to compete at iowa state, you saw that cancelled.

He's urging parents and students with concerns to call with questions and concerns.

Take sot :12 " we always encourage any parents that have any concerns about that, you're always welcome to so far á des moines public schools will be closed for 2 days á on top of spring break á because of the virus.

However á 23 school districts á all in central iowa á will remain open.

Live in forest city á alex jirgens á kimt at a news conference today, iowa governor kim reynolds confirmed 17 cases in the hawkeye state.///



