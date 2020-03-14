Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would 'most likely' get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the coronavirus.



