Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would &apos;most likely&apos; get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag [Video]Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag

Trump promised that &quot;testing will soon happen on a very large scale&quot; but didn&apos;t provide details on how the U.S. would accomplish that. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned' [Video]Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.