Health Minister won't confirm ban on mass gatherings

Health Minister Helen Whately has refused to confirm reports the Government is set to ban mass gatherings.

She denied they were about to make a U-turn on how they were dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Barnesj.

