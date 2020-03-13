Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy > Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus

Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus

Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus

Schools in France are closing down and large gatherings all over Europe have been canceled.

But in Britain, the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak hasn't been quite as dramatic.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT, URSULA VON DER LEYEN, SAYING: "This is not only an unprecedented challenge to our healthcare systems but also a major shock to our economies.

I am convinced that the European Union can withstand this shock but each member state needs up to its full responsibility, and the European Union as a whole needs to be determined, coordinated and united." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday (March 13) the launch of a 37 billion euro investment initiative to cushion the bloc's economies from the impact of the coronavirus.

Governments and central banks are readying more emergency measures to tackle the economic impact of the outbreak, which has swept across borders, throwing daily life into question.

In France, it's the last day of class for school children, after President Emmanuel Macron called for the closure of all nurseries, school and universities -- until further notice.

Orchestras played to empty concert halls in Germany and Czech pubs are turning off the beer taps at the start of a 30-day state of emergency.

European leaders have warned that things will get worse before they get better.

In Italy, where the death toll passed 1,000 in Europe's deadliest outbreak, the government has imposed a blanket closure of restaurants, bars and almost all shops except food stores and pharmacies.

Not such drastic measures over in the UK, though - where cases reached almost 800 on Friday (March 12).

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER, BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING: "More families, many more families, are going to lose loved ones before their time.'' Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a day earlier that the priority is to "delay the peak and to push the peak down" in order to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Experts say they are adopting a "staged" approach, not bringing in more stringent measures until the infection rate increases "significantly", which may not happen until a "few weeks" from now.

It's thought the United Kingdom is about four weeks behind Italy and other European countries.

While the government has faced some criticism for appearing complacent, for now, the message - in Britain at least - remains: "Keep calm and carry on."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread https://t.co/OnqpDcLjv8 2 hours ago

metrotvgh

Metro TV Ghana - Philippines diplomat is first coronavirus case at UN HQ - Chinese Diplomat: US army brought coronavirus to Wuha… https://t.co/xYp0f2GVyy 4 hours ago

nusmediadigital

Nyandarua Untold Stories (NUS) RT @Reuters: The EU has announced a 37 billion euro investment initiative as countries enforce mass closures to stem the #coronavirus outbr… 5 hours ago

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam BBC News - Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread https://t.co/ciqbAVlBbZ 9 hours ago

NEWS_by_Larry

News by Larry Countries enforce mass closures to stem virus - ICYMI https://t.co/KEDovFhqkK https://t.co/ihK4mtSNsK 10 hours ago

DrIanWeissman

Ian Weissman, DO Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread https://t.co/difOOG7KLs 12 hours ago

GalyaRufino

galyna rufino BBC News - Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread https://t.co/Z2pfIaa8v3 But UK doesn't nee… https://t.co/fpbrPkZ6RQ 13 hours ago

visionorg

Vision.org #Coronavirus: Countries enforce mass closures to stem spread https://t.co/rmrev1ocJL https://t.co/ZmSVTWIOaV 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus [Video]

Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined the Government's plans to tackle coronavirus and acknowledged the coming months will be a "difficult time" for UK businesses, at the QEII Centre in central..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.