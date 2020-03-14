Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billy Zane > "We're at war and the common enemy is corona" - actor and Olympic torchbearer Billy Zane

"We're at war and the common enemy is corona" - actor and Olympic torchbearer Billy Zane

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
'We're at war and the common enemy is corona' - actor and Olympic torchbearer Billy Zane

"We're at war and the common enemy is corona" - actor and Olympic torchbearer Billy Zane

Greece's Olympic Committee said it had cancelled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country on Friday (March 13) to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"We're at war and the common enemy is corona" - actor and Olympic torchbearer Billy Zane

Greece's Olympic Committee said it had cancelled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country on Friday (March 13) to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of coronavirus contagion.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got under way on Thursday (March 12) when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a ceremony that was scaled down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The flame's journey in Greece had been due to last seven days.

On Friday it arrived in the Peloponnese town of Sparta, where Hollywood actors Billy Zane, best known for his role in "Titanic", and Gerard Butler, star of the 2009 movie "300", also ran as a torchbearers.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as the torch passed through.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee said the opening leg of the relay had attracted unexpectedly high crowds, forcing it to suspend the remaining stops after consultations with the Greek Health Ministry and the International Olympic Committee.

The handover of the flame to the Tokyo Games organisers will take place as scheduled in the Greek capital Athens on March 19 - without spectators.

"I hope it carries on.

There was a time, when, you know, in the ancient days, all wars would stop for the Olympics," Zane told Reuters.

"It feels like we're at war collectively and the common enemy is corona.

And it felt like perhaps for maybe even just this morning, the war stopped and some healing could occur." By late Friday, Greece had registered 190 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death.

The Japanese Olympic Committee said it will continue to collaborate closely with all relevant organisations to ensure the torch relay begins safely on March 26 and for a secure opening of the 2020 Games in July.

(Production: Hanna Rantala)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TwOhNam1

TwOhNam @adamhousley @UnitedNationsGH If human rights and global values are not sufficient for one to #StandWithHongKong, h… https://t.co/blDtpbIXYD 4 seconds ago

thedopejawn

B😈 RT @Truthfully83: The world is fighting a common enemy....Corona virus COVID 19. There is relative peace around the world. Islamic terro… 52 seconds ago

vonyruth

VonVon RT @martingeddes: In the same way that free speech means protecting expressions you detest, #WWG1WGA means making alliance with people who… 1 minute ago

ChinaPlusNews

China Plus News This short video is based on true events and shows how China tackled the deadly coronavirus and cured patients like… https://t.co/wOdFYzPynV 2 minutes ago

MarcoSPQR1

The Frige I fkn love America. We will once again show the world how strong we are and how we throw bs politics away to come t… https://t.co/4XCf5vlvdf 2 minutes ago

Grame46

Grame46 RT @realDonaldTrump: The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, t… 3 minutes ago

WindstarSteve

Steve Simao @XboxGamerxXx It is this kind of humor that causes racism and divides humanity at a time when we all need to come t… https://t.co/Krk9SB1FbN 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.