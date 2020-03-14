Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020?

Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020?

Could PL fixtures replace Euro 2020?

Sky Sports' Bryan Swanson explains why Premier League games might be played in June if UEFA postpones Euro 2020 next week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 for one year as coronavirus outbreak causes decimation of sporting fixtures

UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 for one year as coronavirus outbreak causes decimation of sporting fixturesUEFA will meet on Tuesday to discuss a series of proposals for the remainder of the football season,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Coronavirus outbreak leads to all sport in Italy being suspended until April 3

Coronavirus outbreak leads to all sport in Italy being suspended until April 3With the end of the Six Nations already disrupted, some remaining PRO14 fixtures and Wales' Euro 2020...
Wales Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.