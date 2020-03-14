Global  

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials.

This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

