Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled?

Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled?

Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled?

A look at some of the sport, news and cultural events cancelled to stem the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FACTBOX-Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak:
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesengadgetTechRadarbizjournals


Chile bans large public events over coronavirus fears, ahead of planned protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced a ban on public events with more than 500 people on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

cariaga_deanna

deanna 🥂 RT @tessa_leiz: my condolences to the fun high school lives of class of 2020. their last few, important moments of high school to have fun,… 57 seconds ago

JenniferNorris2

Jennifer Norris RT @SFC_Datebook: The Bay Area is seeing an unprecedented number of cancellations and postponements of arts events as part of an effort to… 7 minutes ago

bryanpollock

Lets Go Ducks RT @UpperDeckSports: What effect will the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic have on the hobby? With events cancelling and being postponed, coll… 20 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Coronavirus: What events have been cancelled?: https://t.co/X3Pky6YRNU #CoronaVirusUpdates #CoronavirusPandemic 23 minutes ago

YvonnePilon

Yvonne Pilon RT @WEtechAlliance: A list of all the #YQG & #CKont tech events and programs that have been canceled, postponed or modified due to the ongo… 33 minutes ago

WEtechAlliance

WEtech Alliance A list of all the #YQG & #CKont tech events and programs that have been canceled, postponed or modified due to the… https://t.co/nxGhd7fFk3 39 minutes ago

LeticiaArroyo19

Vixen Kitten 🐈 RT @craigparkerinfo: 🔺 COVID -19 update. What events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus: #update #coronavirus #covid19… 43 minutes ago

hendragnw

Hendra Gunawan RT @21WIRE: Q: What if 20% of tests for #Coronavirus were really false positives? Would it radically distort the current global picture? Ho… 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chile bans public events over coronavirus as protests rock Santiago [Video]

Chile bans public events over coronavirus as protests rock Santiago

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced a ban on public events with more than 500 people on Friday, as the government tries to curtail the spread of coronavirus even as massive social..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published
Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing is one of the ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Huff Post published a list of tips to navigate the idea of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.