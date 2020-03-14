15 New Positive Coronavirus Tests In Massachusetts, Bringing State Total To 138
|
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Oregon health officials Wednesday night said two new cases of COVID-19 tested positive in Linn...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Zee News
|The Oregon Health Authority announced four more positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing...
bizjournals - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources