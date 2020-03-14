Global  

15 New Positive Coronavirus Tests In Massachusetts, Bringing State Total To 138

15 New Positive Coronavirus Tests In Massachusetts, Bringing State Total To 138
WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.
2 new COVID-19 cases found in Linn County

Oregon health officials Wednesday night said two new cases of COVID-19 tested positive in Linn...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Four more cases of COVID-19 identified in Oregon, making 19 cases statewide

The Oregon Health Authority announced four more positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing...
bizjournals - Published


UncleRico4U2

Uncle Rico RT @NBC10: A health care worker at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital has tested positive for the new coronavirus. https://t.co/7td66FR… 2 hours ago

papicek

Sisyphus Two Massachusetts hospital workers test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/EmbDWGaZ29 3 hours ago

DrAyguenSahin

Aygün Şahin, M.Sc., Ph.D. As of today, #Massachusetts officials reported 26 new cases of #coronavirus, bringing the total in the state to 164… https://t.co/RurV2BWv1n 3 hours ago

murielcooperI

🇨🇦Victorian RT @kevinsbowser: @joncoopertweets The #TrumpPlague is in my town https://t.co/ndTr5jng3Y 5 hours ago

mybetterdoctor

Denitza Social Distancing Blagev, MD “Of the 138 confirmed cases, 104 are linked to the Biogen conference in Boston from February, five are travel relat… https://t.co/ZJAvkFgmuY 6 hours ago

AmandaJ06757567

Amanda Jones RT @LouisLMurrayJr1: Two Massachusetts hospital workers test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/AfEDw7dSJD 7 hours ago

nwayne66

I Slapped Devin Nunes and Ouiser Boudreaux RT @EmilyOpined: Are hospitals rescheduling elective and non-urgent procedures? #scroteau@masslive.com @Baystate_Health @BrighamWomens C… 7 hours ago

LouisLMurrayJr1

Louis L. Murray Jr Two Massachusetts hospital workers test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/AfEDw7dSJD 8 hours ago


Indiana reports 4 new virus cases bringing total to 19 [Video]

Indiana reports 4 new virus cases bringing total to 19

State officials on Sunday announced four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number statewide to 19.

Credit: WTHI
Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Mumbai police bans all tours as cases in Maharashtra spike to 31| Oneindia News

MUMBAI POLICE HAVE ISSUED AN ORDER PROHIBITING TOURS INVOLVING A GROUP OF PEOPLE TRAVELLING TOGETHER TO A FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC DESTINATION BY PRIVATE OPERATORS AFTER THE NO. OF CASES IN THE STATE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30
