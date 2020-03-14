Cumberland County resident infected with COVID-19

Breaking breaking news this evening... the first case of covid-19 -- the coronavirus -- has been confirmed in the wabash valley.

This is also the first case in southern illinois.

According to the illinois department of public health... a cumberland county resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.

We're told the person is in his 70s.

Health officials are working to identify anyone who has come into contact with this man.

They also say they are getting a "travel history."

Meanwhile... illinois state health officials say they expect the number of cases to "increase dramatically."

That's because commercial laboratory test results are starting to come in now.

The state is also reporting its first case in a "long-term care facility."

That's is dupage county.

There are now 64-cases in illinois.

No deaths have been reported.

The hotline to call in illinois