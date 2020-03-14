Spring break and coronavirus concerns in Tampa Bay



Tweets about this Team Middle RT @YsletaISD: Due to heightened concerns regarding the spread of the Coronavirus, the Ysleta Independent School District has made the deci… 19 seconds ago cole kitchens RT @SCCPSS: All SCCPSS Schools closed through Wednesday, April 1st by order of the Governor due to Coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/LDnPH… 56 seconds ago ChathamCountySchools All SCCPSS Schools closed through Wednesday, April 1st by order of the Governor due to Coronavirus concerns.… https://t.co/s8TOgZwYmx 16 minutes ago Wendy Gonzales-Neal #ICYMI List: Houston-area school district, university closures amid coronavirus concerns. Check to see if your chil… https://t.co/MY5Z7hSy8f 39 minutes ago dukesealman @washingtonpost From Shuffleboard to Spring Break, Coronavirus Hardly Slows Down #Florida #COVID19US Many tourist… https://t.co/gwhkUKJXce 41 minutes ago The News Herald Mercy Chef landed in Bay County last year to feed students in Bay District Schools for Spring Break and they’re bac… https://t.co/RRkkLAp9lT 1 hour ago SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @WSJ: “No matter what happens, we’ve all got to have fun.” Despite concerns over the coronavirus, visitors to Florida embraced their spr… 2 hours ago Greenville Public School District RT @gpsd_district: Greenville Public Schools Extend Spring Break in Response to Coronavirus Concerns - Greenville Public Schools https://t.… 2 hours ago