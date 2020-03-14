Global  

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.

