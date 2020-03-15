Community responds to new handwashing stations in Eugene

Your favorites again ,there are no cases of coronavirus in lane county-- but officials say keeping the community safe and healthy has been a top priority.

And there's a new effort that has been brought to the city of eugene, to help the homeless population.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy has the details.

"how effective... it is questionable, but it's better than not having them i suppose."

On friday, eugene mayor lucy vinis announced the new*addition of the stations...this is all in part of a city- wide effort to fight the virus and provide an opportunity for*all to do their part.

Bridge: ten of these hand-washing stations are spread out across the city..but i spoke to many in downtown eugene who say... they may do more harm than good.

"homeless are not known for their hygiene so the fact that they're being used is good in essence but then again i think it just might be a way for the germs to be transferred more to be honest with you."

There are some concerns from the public about what the*upkeep process will look like ..which is something 'city of eugene' staff is working on.

Presser: "for those who are unhouses, practicing hygiene and social distancing can be challenging at best."

One resident shared that he feels this will be great way for all members of the community to be kept safe.

"all these events have been cancelled...it's just a crazy month it's been."

The stations are spread out across the city of eugene...with a few located right in front of the library downtown.

Reporting in eugene kennedy dendy kezi