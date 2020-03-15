Northwest makes the switch to online only classes

Confirmed it was a bit of an impromtu moving day for students at one of our area colleges today, it's just one of many across the country taking measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Here's more from maryville.

It's a change students at northwest missouri state university didn't see coming i'm now going to be doing school in my bedroom the university letting students grab belongings from their dorms as they prepare to switch to online only classes in hopes of curbing the potential spread of covid-19.

There was nothing like this type of a response.officials in charge of student affairs at the university saying the rapidly evolving situation led to the decision to make the switch people are a little nervous they don't know what to expect and a lot of that is really the unknown.

It was just kind of surprising that they were going to cancel we caught up with a sophomore student grabbing some of her items, while she said it's important people are taking the proper precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, she also doesn't want it to completely change everything.

I'm gonna be very cautious but i'm still gonna live my life.the overwhelming changes seen seemingly everywhere over the past few days she says has been a bit much.

I feel like everything's just kind of a little overhyped.

University staff say the measure is the easiest way to protect students from the virus.they will be able to be socially distanced just because there aren't many here if there were a lot of students here then that would be a lot harder.

They know other colleges everywhere are moving in a similar direction as they are for the time being, they say its important they do their part.everybody's starting to practice social distancing and maybe that'll help with the spread.>> classes will be held on online for the next two weeks at northwest, other universities across the state such as the university of missouri system have switched their classes to online only for the remainder of the semester.