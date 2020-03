City Officials Discussing Options For Major Tourist Attractions, Children Out Of School Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

OF CAUTION.GIANT FOOD STORES THAT CLOSEAT MIDNIGHT WILL REOPEN AT6:00 A.M.

THE FOLLOWING DAY.CHALLENGES CONTINUE TO RISEAS CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONSINCREASE.TOP OF MIND FOR MANYPHILADELPHIA GOVERNMENTOFFICIALS, WHAT TO DO ABOUTMAJOR TOURIST ATTRACTIONS ANDHOW TO DEAL WITH THE SOME200,000 KIDS NOW OUT OF SCHOOL.EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER CRYSTALCRANMORE HAS THAT PART OF OURCOVERAGE.Reporter: FOR THESE NATIONALPARK SERVICE RANGERS, IT WASANOTHER DAY OF WELCOMINGTOURISTS AND LOCALS AS THEYROLLED THROUGH INDEPENDENCE MALLSATURDAY.IT SEEMS UNREASONABLE THATINDEPENDENCE NATIONAL HISTORICALPARK REMAIN OPEN.Reporter: BUT THE ACTINGPRESIDENT OF THE AMERICANFEDERATION OF GOVERNMENTEMPLOYEES WHO REPRESENTS THEPARK RANGERS SAYS THE POPULARTOURIST SPOTS SHOULD BE CLOSED.IF WE REMAIN OPEN IT IS GOINGTO DRAW PEOPLE HERE.NORMALLY WE WOULD LOVE THAT.BUT WE DO NOT WANT TO SPREAD THEVIRUS.Reporter: WE'RE TOLD THE SITEWILL REMAIN OPEN FOR NOW.IN A STATEMENT FROM THEPARK, A SPOKESWOMAN SAID THENATIONAL PARK SERVICE IS FOCUSEDON ENSURING EMPLOYEES, THEIRFAMILIES, VOLUNTEERS ANDVISITORS ARE SAFE, BY FOLLOWINGTHE MOST CURRENT GUIDANCE FROMTHE CDC AND OTHER FEDERAL, STATEAND LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES.THE COMMONWEALTH IS TAKINGVERY DECISIVE ACTION.AS FEDERAL STATES AND LOCALGOVERNMENT ALTER OPERATIONS, BANLARGE GATHERINGS AND SHUTTERSCHOOLS, NEW CHALLENGES ARISE.LIKE HOW LOW INCOME STUDENTS INTHE PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICTWILL GET MEALS.50 OF OUR RECREATION CENTERSITES WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC10:00 A.M.

TO 6:00 P.M.

TO YOUNGPEOPLE 18 AND UNDER FOR DROP INRECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES AND ANUTRITIOUS MEAL.IT'S THE CITY GOVERNMENT NOTTHINKING.Reporter: THAT DECISION ISNOT SITTING WELL WITH THE LEADERIN THE PHILADELPHIA RECREATIONDEPARTMENT WHO CHOSE NOT TO BEIDENTIFIED.WHAT ABOUT THESE EMPLOYEESNOW WHO HAVE TO CHANGE THEIRWORK SCHEDULES, WHO HAVE KIDS,AND NOW WE'RE GOING TO BE AROUNDKIDS.THEY CAN BE CARRYING IT.Reporter: HE SUGGESTS SCHOOLBUS DRIVERS DROP LUNCHES TOSTUDENTS AT THEIR BUS STOPS TOLIMIT CONTACT.IN A LETTER SENT TO RECREATION