Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls For Assistance From Army Corps Of Engineers 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 47:18s - Published Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls For Assistance From Army Corps Of Engineers New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the third coronavirus-related death in New York and called on President Donald Trump to send in the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately construct new - and retrofit existing - buildings as medical facilities. 0

