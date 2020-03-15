'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published 'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government will have the power to force people to isolate if necessary, and urged Britons to avoid panic buying because "there's an impact on others". David Doyle reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Former Tory health secretary Jeremy Hunt hits out at Boris Johnson's 'surprising and concerning' response to outbreak 'You would have thought that every single thing we do in that four weeks would be designed to slow...

Independent - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Hunter @samanthamaiden there are Australians on this ship https://t.co/7zkncjqSp6 in Brazil. @Silversea said no refund if… https://t.co/I6FqH3h8Uc 20 hours ago tokyojo Mom rings GPs as she need a prescription for a recurrent prob, only to be told there's no phone apos & to go to a w… https://t.co/zPjiibfpRV 5 days ago Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: COVID-19: What You Might Need If You're Quarantined at Home https://t.co/F8ldlQdb92 https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/FFaw… 1 week ago SerAl COVID-19: What You Might Need If You're Quarantined at Home https://t.co/kkee1kAOqW via @Yahoo 1 week ago Vickey Brickle-Macky COVID-19: What You Might Need If You're Quarantined at Home https://t.co/MtUyL03wR6 via @Yahoo 1 week ago