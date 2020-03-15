Global  

'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary

Britain&apos;s Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government will have the power to force people to isolate if necessary, and urged Britons to avoid panic buying because &quot;there&apos;s an impact on others&quot;.

David Doyle reports.

