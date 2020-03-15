Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Said He Tested Negative For The Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he tested negative for the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, there were false reports saying the president tested positive.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter: “DO NOT BELIEVE IN THE MEDIA FAKE NEWS!” Similar reports are circulating about President Donald Trump, who came into contact with someones who tested positive for the virus.

And while at first Trump didn’t want to be tested, he took the test and showed he was negative for the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus

The President's Facebook page said, "The Armed Forces Hospital and (diagnostic laboratory) Sabin have...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaTIMENews24HinduDaily CallerDNASeattle Times


News24.com | No need for Trump virus test: White House

President Donald Trump does not need testing for coronavirus despite having met with an aide to...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Teodorico1967

Francisco Teodorico #Dia15EuVou RT @BasedPoland: Keep your eyes on #Brazil today! Mass-protests will take place in support of Brazilian President Jair #Bolsonaro &his ref… 24 seconds ago

deathtocrazy

justin harper RT @BrianMteleSUR: Far right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro irresponsibly left his CORVID 19 quarentine today to urge followers to come… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus, WH Physician Says [Video]

Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus, WH Physician Says

The president's doctor said the test came back negative despite Trump interacting with three people who would later be diagnosed with the virus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published
US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia [Video]

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus, no. of cases in US cross 2800|Oneindia

SUSPENCE OVER WHETHER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS IS OVER NOW, AS THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS TESTED NEGATIVE. TRUMP UNDERWENT A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.