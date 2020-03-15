Global  

Local Church Switches To Online Streaming

Local Church Switches To Online Streaming

Local Church Switches To Online Streaming

Churches everywhere are trying to practice social distancing during coronavirus outbreak, Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church is switching over to online streaming instead, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

jmarusak

Joseph Marusak Charlotte church with 7 campuses switches to online worship this weekend Charlotte churches, synagogue switch to on… https://t.co/fJyv8G8HHk 2 days ago


