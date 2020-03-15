Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brothers try to hoard for profit

Brothers try to hoard for profit

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Brothers try to hoard for profit
Hit people in Tennessee and Kentucky
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Brothers try to hoard for profit

C1 3 tennessee of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes in an elaborate plan to resell them for profit.

The brothers marking the prices up to $70 dollars a bottle.

Online retailers...like amazon was able to stop their sale and the state attorney general sent them a cease-and-desist letter.

The new york times reports matt and noah colvin of hixson, tennessee, are now stuck with a garage full of products, including 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Matt colvin says he's now looking to donate the items. he defended his initial plans to hoard products for profit, calling it a public




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kellygross7

Kelly Gross🇺🇸💡 These unfortunate souls trying to hurt props for profit! How about selling online for 10% above cost and call it a… https://t.co/5738XIWjZb 4 minutes ago

001Lazarus

Lazarus-001 Coronavirus: Tennessee brothers hoard nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, say they have nowhere to sell it… https://t.co/YlgIJbfSxD 35 minutes ago

ZacharyLoeser

Zachary Loeser Two brothers hoard community supply of hand sanitizer and resell for exorbitant profit. America: This is evil and… https://t.co/d8EvyRfs52 3 hours ago

PCS_CLUB

💯 #RIEHL Citizen™ 👭 #HWOW Ambassador iHWOWU Alum @brhodes @brucepknight Two Tennessee brothers decided to hoard a pandemic size stockpiles of sanitizer in an attemp… https://t.co/pQ0NGEPhOU 3 hours ago

FightGoodFight1

FightGoodFight 💛🐧🖤🐧💛 @jacknicas self·ish·ness* /ˈselfiSHnəs/ noun the quality or condition of being selfish enough to drive all 1300 m… https://t.co/hjZ1TNcegG 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.