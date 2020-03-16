Coronavirus Sunday evening intro

Helpers and c1 3 governor andy beshear confirms a total of 20 cases of coronavirus in kentucky... ### and one lexington church is using an old trick to solve the new problems facing sunday services amid social distancing recommendations.

Of course we begin again with the top story across the nation... coronavirus... here in kentucky governor andy beshear providing daily updates.

The total number of cases in kentucky is up to 20 people.

Beshear says he was a festival that someone who tested positive for covid 19 was at.

Beshear says his test came back negative.

As far as weekend activity, he's reminding everyone jam packing bars on a saturday night is not social distancing.

Social distancing doesn't have to be isolation, but it's recommended six feet apart from people.

At this afternoon's press conference beshear showed a graphic about the spanish flu in 1918 and compares two cities..one taking aggressive measures showing a positive affect.

"this shows the importance of taking aggressive steps for those who say you only have 20 positive cases, listen, we see the direction that this can go.

I'm not going to be the governor that acted two weeks too late.

This is about protecting each and every one of us."

14 people out of 16 from the grand priness cruise are on the way back to kentucky.

The other two are on an airplane and will be picked up tomorrow.

Still warning child care centers might be next to close.

And one patient is in bad shape...and could likely die.

### and nationally.... officials across the us along with beshear are taking drastic measures to slow down the spread of the virus in hopes of not overwhelming the health care system.

Mark remillard has a look at how the nation is coping.

