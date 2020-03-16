Global  

Coronavirus fear grips global financial markets

Investors are concerned about how the spread of coronavirus will affect the global economy.

It comes as Australian shares plunged while Hong Kong's opened sharply lower.

Experts are now predicting a global recession.

Stocks surge on Wall Street after major European indexes climb

Global financial markets have surged to claw back a small slice of their losses after a brutal week...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


