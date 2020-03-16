Nike, Under Armour shut stores to combat virus

Big retailers are joining measures to help limit the spread of the coronavirus in their stores.

Nike, Lululemon and Under Armour are all shutting down shops in the United States and elsewhere after the country's top disease expert said conditions are likely to get worse.

SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES, SAYING: "The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for.

That is a failing.

Yeah, it is a failing." On Sunday (March 15) the three big brands joined a growing list of major retailers to close stores in some affected countries a new step in the global response to the outbreak.

Retailers are bracing for a blow to sales as virus-wary shoppers stay home.

Nike said it will shut outlets in Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand until March 27- but it will be business as usual in South Korea, Japan and most of China.

Under Armour and Lululemon said they'll shut down shops about the same time in North America.

In a statement, Lululemon said quote: "We are living in uncertain times and we're learning more about this virus every day." Apple kicked off the retailer shut down over the weekend, when it closed all of its retail stores for two weeks, except those in Greater China.

APPLE STORE STAFF MEMBER WEARING GLOVES LETTING OUT A PERSON CARRYING A LAPTOP / DOOR CLOSING "Sorry we're closed but you can shop online and they will ship directly to your home." CEO Tim Cook says hourly workers will still receive their usual pay.

Apple stores in China where the outbreak originated had already been shut for weeks.

But last Friday, the company reopened its 42 outlets there as the number of new cases of COVID-19 in China has fallen in recent days.