Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:31s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed

The rise in coronavirus patients and deaths has led Mayor Bill de Blasio to close schools until at least April 20.

CBS2's Reena Roy has what you need to know.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NYC Public Schools Closed, Parents Scrambling To Make Plans

Schools will move to a remote learning model until at least spring recess, with the possibility that...
CBS 2 - Published

NYC closes 2 schools after student reportedly tests positive

The mayor said the city had its first "self-confirmed" positive coronavirus test from a public school...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nora_howley

Nora Howley RT @AndrewUjifusa: Today's final @educationweek update to our #coronavirus school closure map just happened. -At least 64,000 schools are… 1 minute ago

Tasha_Desir

Tasha RT @BostonGlobe: Coronavirus update: Governor Baker closes all Mass. public schools, prohibits gatherings of 25 people or more, bans on-pre… 10 minutes ago

Isobargym

Isobargym RT @orko_manna: #CORONAVIRUS: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced big state-wide changes Sunday amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including t… 16 minutes ago

zeeshan_shah_dc

Zeeshan Shah RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus Update: NYC closes public schools until at least April 20 in 'last resort' https://t.co/xaBRO790xA https://t.co/L4h… 36 minutes ago

Cappy_Cappiello

BrAiN sTrAiN RT @BillieJeanTV: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE IN SOUTH CAROLINA: • As of this morning there are 28 cases statewide •Gov. McMaster has ordered the… 37 minutes ago

chatcher2

Junkyard Dog RT @ChristyClarkNC: UPDATE: K-12 public schools are closed for up to 2 weeks. Gatherings of 100 or more are banned. https://t.co/38g4s1TXqa… 46 minutes ago

BillieJeanTV

Billie Jean Shaw CORONAVIRUS UPDATE IN SOUTH CAROLINA: • As of this morning there are 28 cases statewide •Gov. McMaster has ordere… https://t.co/J23bRzH0Mm 51 minutes ago

FullCupHenny

Noel RT @ABC7Chicago: Coronavirus update: Chicago Public Schools to give out free meals for students during COVID-19 closures https://t.co/8lVAi… 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Free Lunches To Be Provided For Students While School Is Cancelled [Video]

Free Lunches To Be Provided For Students While School Is Cancelled

Pittsburgh Public Schools and Local Businesses will provide free lunches for students not in school amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:00Published
Pittsburgh Public Schools Making Changes During Closures [Video]

Pittsburgh Public Schools Making Changes During Closures

Several changes, including grab and go meals, will be in place while Pittsburgh Public Schools are closed.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:35Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.