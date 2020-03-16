Global  

Supermarket line HUNDREDS OF METERS LONG – as people panic buy supplies in the USA

Supermarket line HUNDREDS OF METERS LONG – as people panic buy supplies in the USA

Supermarket line HUNDREDS OF METERS LONG – as people panic buy supplies in the USA

This shocking video shows a line hundreds of meters long outside a Costco supermarket in Irvine, California on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

HUNDREDS OF METRES LONG line shown at a US Costco

HUNDREDS OF METRES LONG line shown at a US Costco

This shocking video shows a line hundreds of meters long outside a Costco supermarket in Irvine, California on Saturday, March 14, 2020. "There were hundreds if not thousands of people in line,"..

Donald Trump tells public to stop hoarding groceries

Donald Trump tells public to stop hoarding groceries

President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”. President Trump’s message came as many..

