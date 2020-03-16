Global  

Positive coronavirus case confirmed at North County school

Positive coronavirus case confirmed at North County school

Positive coronavirus case confirmed at North County school

A person at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, but it is unknown if the person is a student.

