Dozens of strip properties to close

PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND JOINS US LIVE...TO EXPLAIN THE UNPRECIDENTEDMOVE AND WHAT OUR STATE ISDOING TO HELP.THE HOT SPOT OF WHERE SOUTHERNNEVADANS MAKE THEIR MONEY..WILL BE NEARLY EMPTY THIS WEEK.THIS IS ALREADY HAVING AMASSIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THELAS VEGAS COMMUNITY....TO PUT IT SIMPLY...MANY PEOPLE ARE EITHER WITHOUTA JOB OR FURLOUGHED.MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL BEGANLAYOFFS FRIDAY BEFORE MAKINGTHE ANNOUNCEMENT SUNDAY THATTHEY WOULD BE TEMPORATILYSHUTTING DOWN....THIS --AFTERSEVERAL EMPLOYEES ON THE STRIPTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID 19.MGM RESORTS OWNS THIRTEENPROPERTIES ON THE STRIP...INCLUDING MGM GRAND...BELLAGIO... MANDALAY BAY..LUXOR..

AND THE MIRAGE.WITH WYNN AND ENCORE ALSOSHUTTING IT'S DOORS...THAT MAKES FIFTEEN.BOTH WYNN AND MGM RESORTS WILLBE COMPLETELY CLOSED BY THEEND OF TUESDAY...WYNN RESORTS SAID IT WILL PAYALL FULL TIME EMPLOYEES DURINGTHE CLOSURE.OUR CITY RELIES ON TOURISM ANDTHE THOUSANDS OF JOBS THAT COMEWITH IT.ACCORDING TO THE LAS VEGASCONVENTION AND VISITORSAUTHORITY...TOURISM ACCOUNTS FOR NEARLY 400THOUSAND JOBS IN SOUTHERNNEVADA AND PROVIDES OVER 15BILLION DOLLARS IN LOCAL WAGES.HUNDREDS OF NEVADANS ARE NOWWORRIED ABOUT PUTTING FOOD ONTHE TABLE FOR THEIR FAMILIESAND PAYING THEIR BILLS.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK SAID INA TWEET LAST NIGHT...THAT HE PLANS ON ADDRESSING THEFINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF THISCRISIS IN THE LEGISLATURE.GOVERNOR SISOLAK ALSO SAYSBUSINESS HOURS HAVE BEENEXTENDED IF YOU NEEDTO FILE AN UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM.STARTING TODAY...NEVADA JOB CONNECT WILL EXTENDIT'S HOURS FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM.A CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE NEWCOVID-19 VACCINE...IS EXPECTEDTO BEGIN