Matt Hancock confirms coronavirus death toll reaches 53 in England

Matt Hancock confirms coronavirus death toll reaches 53 in England

Matt Hancock confirms coronavirus death toll reaches 53 in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock offers an update to Parliament on the latest Government measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Hancock said 53 people in England have now died after testing positive for Covid-19.

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 53, health minister says

The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 53, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament on...
GP appointments set to be held digitally 'with immediate effect' amid coronavirus spread

GP appointments set to be held digitally 'with immediate effect' amid coronavirus spreadMatt Hancock said a current “digital-first” rollout will be extended across the UK after the...
Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day [Video]

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West..

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

