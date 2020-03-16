Global  

The CIA Is Definitely Not Jumping On The Work-From-Home Coronavirus Bandwagon

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that millions are working from home.

But according to Reuters, that option is definitely not open to many working in America's intelligence communities.

Handling highly sensitive information requires meeting in the secure confines of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Period.

However, the CIA is considering a social-distancing plan for key employees to work in different offices.

