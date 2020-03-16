Daniel Radcliffe says playing Harry Potter led to 'a lot of drinking'

Global  

Daniel Radcliffe is speaking out about the pressure he faced while filming the “Harry Potter” films, and how that stress led to “a lot of drinking".

The actor, who has been sober since 2010, discussed his issues with alcohol during a March 15 interview on the BBC Radio 4 show, “Desert Island Discs”.

Radcliffe, who is now 30, said that he felt the fame surrounding his iconic character came with a “slightly mocking interest” that was “inherently funny” to many people.

“If I went out and if I got drunk, I’d suddenly be aware of there being interest in that because it’s not just a drunk guy.

It’s ‘Oh, Harry Potter’s getting drunk in the bar,'” Radcliffe told the show’s host.

The actor added that his awareness of that attention caused him “just to drink more or get more drunk”.

“A lot of drinking ... was panic, a little bit not knowing what to do next — not being comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober".

Radcliffe also said that he was “very, very happy” that he gave up alcohol — despite being in his early 20s at the time.

The actor also expressed concern that his problems may have been partly caused by his fame.

“I will always be fascinated and frustrated by the question of: Is this something that would have happened anyway or was this to do with ‘Potter’”

