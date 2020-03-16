Global  

Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

