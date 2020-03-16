Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this