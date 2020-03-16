Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Canadian PM: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will close the country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident and asked all Canadians to say home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lingering questions. Late Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit’s life came to a shocking end in 2007 when he killed his wife and 7-year-old son at their Georgia home before hanging himself in a devastating..