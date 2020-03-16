Global  

Social distancing and the curve

Social distancing and the curve
Social distancing and the curve
Social distancing and the curve

Implementing "social distancing" can help "save lives".

It all comes down to a term "that epidemiologists" call "flattening the curve".

"the idea" is to help slow the spread "of covid-19".

Too many cases at "1"-time can overwhelm "the health care system".

And this could lead to not enough resources being available "for those who are sick".

"pro-active measures"..

Like: "social distancing", "closing schools", "restaurants", and "canceling mass gatherings" can "all" mak a difference.

/////// ///////// "right now we are at the very bottom of the curve.

If we can continue to cooperate on social distancing, washing our hands and staying home when we're sick, the better chance that we won't be this, but we'll be this."

//////// implementing "social distancing" "early on" can hel patients "over time" get the resources



