Working from Home to Avoid Coronavirus

From one of rochester's biggest employers...i-b- m...to facebook - google - and amazon... big tech companies are asking more employees to work from home as a precaution to slow the spread of coronavirus.

To facetime on your phone.

There are plenty of technology options available so you can stay on top of your work from home.

cyber security expert greg scott tells me the first step is to sign up for a video conferencing service..

From skype to google hangouts..

Zoom..

And more.

All you need is a computer with web access and a microphone.

The key is to make sure you're doing it securely.

when you do instant messaging and video and all the other things do it in an encripted form so that people listening in on you won't steal company secrets.

On the company side do a vpn so your employees when they access company information they're doing it in a more secure manner.

On the company side do a vpn so your employees when they access company information they're doing it in a more secure manner.

When scott mentions v-p-n that stands for a virtual private network.

There are free services available online.

Scott says if employers want to make sure employees are actually doing their work - not kicking back at home...it's best to set up a living document with deadlines for work assignments so employees stay on task.

