Coronavirus anxiety

Impact on a lot of things, including your mental health.

News 12 spoke with an emergency management psychologist on how to deal with the anxiety.

It's still something we're all learning about: covid-19.

And because we just don't know a whole lot, it's all too easy to become anxious.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "fear happens in the absence of knowledge."

Sam bernard is an emergency management psychologist.

His focus is on crisis and disaster issues.

When it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, he says that staying educated can reduce anxiety.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "the more people can learn about what's appropriate to and what's not appropriate to do.

They can have better control of their lives.

Better control of their lives allows them to not be as fearful."

Bernard says that panic can come when people feel like there is a target on their back and there is no escape.

He says people can take the target off their back by temporarily physically distancing from others and evade the threat by not touching their face and washing their hands.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "it's not going to drop of the ceiling like a spider or run up their leg.

So those are some of the ways that we know folks can avoid panic."

On monday, the president released guidelines to slow the spread of the coronvirus urging people to say home, avoid going out and avoid social gathers of groups of more than 10 people.

Instead bernard suggests using technology, video chatting with loved ones, or starting spring cleaning early.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "a number of educational sites are making services free of charge for the next few weeks.

So being able to realize and utilize those sorts of resources as well."

Bernard adds that pandemics can be even more difficult for people with chronic mental illness, a disabling condition, or folks who are elderly.

If you know someone like that it might be a good idea to check up on them.

While schools in the tennessee valley are shutdown,