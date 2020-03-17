Outbreak movie - USA Pandemic - Coronavirus in America

USA Pandemic - Coronavirus film: Outbreak movie trailer (1995) - Plot synopsis: Academy Award-winner Dustin Hoffman ("Tootsie," "Rainman") and Academy Award-nominee Morgan Freeman ("Driving Miss Daisy," "Unforgiven") star in this present day story about Army medical researchers racing against the clock to stem the outbreak of a fast-spreading deadly virus.

Co-starring Rene Russo ("In the Line of Fire," "Lethal Weapon 3"), Donald Sutherland ("Disclosure," "JFK"), Kevin Spacey ("Working Girl," "Heartburn"), Cuba Gooding Jr. ("Boyz "N the Hood," "A Few Good Men") and Patrick Dempsey ("Mobsters," "With Honors").

Music composed by Academy Award-nominee James Newton Howard ("The Fugitive," "The Prince of Tides").

Director: Wolfgang Petersen Writers: Laurence Dworet, Robert Roy Pool Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman Genre: Action, Drama