Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

As the date of execution of the Nirbhaya convicts approaches, 3 out of the 4 death row convicts have appealed to the International Court of Justice for a stay on their hanging.

But what powers does the ICJ have?

Lawyer of Nirbhaya case convicts writes to ICJ, Delhi HC seeks Centre, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots and other top news of March 16

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment,...
Zee News


MehulShahh1

Mehul K. Shah RT @FastNewsDelhi: This is MOCKERY of Judiciary. The Nirbhaya Gangrape Convicts approach ICJ Seeking Stay on Death Sentence. Who is FU… 5 hours ago

sbajpai2811

Shalini Bajpai 👧 #NirbhayaCase | All remedies exhausted, Nirbhaya rapists now approach International Court Of Justice ( #ICJ ) to se… https://t.co/euTuWr639b 12 hours ago

kunalthaker

Kunal RT @WIONews: Three of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Venice turn… 14 hours ago

WIONews

WION Three of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape case approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ),… https://t.co/Bgj9MWa9Ii 15 hours ago

Avijit3k2

Avijit Banerjee @narendramodi @AmitShah @smritiirani this is not at all acceptable. Please think what the victim's parents are goin… https://t.co/hTkU1ZVNs0 15 hours ago

cbdubey

Chandra Dubey RT @SuvrakantaP: What the***is going on? Nirbhaya convicts approach International Court of Justice seeking stay on execution of their de… 15 hours ago


RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News [Video]

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES..

Credit: Oneindia
Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News [Video]

Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News

TURNING DOWN THE CENTRE'S PLEA FOR MORE TIME, SUPREME COURT SAID TODAY THAT ALL THE PETITIONS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI INCLUDING THAT OF HATE SPEECH WILL BE HEARD BY THE DELHI HIGH..

Credit: Oneindia
