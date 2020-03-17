Dog owner in Thailand climbs INTO DRAIN to rescue his lost pet

Global  

A determined dog owner in eastern Thailand had to climb inside a drain to rescue his lost pet.

Suchart Plodtuk, 50, was worried when the elderly white poodle named Sun disappeared from his home in Chonburi on March 11.

The dog lover heard the 14-year-old mutt whimpering for help and discovered he had fallen into a drain in the family's back yard.

Suchart reached inside but could not touch his pet.

He then placed a van over the shaft to help keep the poodle cool and stop it being suffocated in the tight space.

Rescue workers arrived and had to cut away a metal grate to reach a larger sewer.

They then climbed inside and beckoned the dog over to them.

The scared pooch was finally lifted to safety and given a bown of water after its ordeal.

The owner said he was grateful for the rescuer's help to save his dog.

He said: "Without his help my dog would have been stuck and died from suffocation in the hot pipe.

I think he fell down into the hole because he's getting old now.

''He's losing his eye sight, too.

Even though he's old and weak we would still do everything to save him.''

