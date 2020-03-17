Global  

Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus
The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.
One of James Bond's lovely ladies on-screen has come out in real-life to say she has coronavirus
CountRessYvonne

CountRessYvonne Nya'Osome RT @TMZ: Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus https://t.co/0EQzhNcTEE 2 minutes ago

tom_morrell123

Tom🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Avengers star Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus. Oh yeah, Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko has it too. So basically,… 7 minutes ago

PeaGreen6

PeaGreen (Get Well Rush! Beat Cancer!) RT @ScottyPatriot1: Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is refused a hospital bed for coronavirus... Despite having a Temp of 102° https://t.co/kK4bu… 10 minutes ago

goutamchin2

goutam Kumar Jena Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has been tested positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/cxxuHUKVW0 https://t.co/SwWQbcx1Ko 10 minutes ago

bobcunning

Bob Cunning RT @DailyMailCeleb: London-based Bond girl Olga Kurylenko says she was refused a hospital bed despite 102F coronavirus fever https://t.co/M… 10 minutes ago

vanistrator

V RT @people: Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Reveals She Has Coronavirus, Urges Others to 'Take This Seriously' https://t.co/3hspFwQvZ3 16 minutes ago

LinuxDreams

LinuxDreams RT @chidambara09: #LONDON based #Bond #girl #OlgaKurylenko is refused a #hospital bed for #coronavirus https://t.co/JZo4lkqCZJ #bigdat… 19 minutes ago

TheBeeGuy0

The Bee Guy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GeodanNew: Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is refused a hospital bed for coronavirus https://t.co/G38cQxZmU8 21 minutes ago


Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Kristofer Hivju tests positive for coronavirus

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published
Actress Olga Kurylenko Confirms She Has Coronavirus [Video]

Actress Olga Kurylenko Confirms She Has Coronavirus

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has announced she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published
