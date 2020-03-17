Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:20s - Published Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Imposes Curfews, Closures New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three. Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

