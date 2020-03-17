Thai escort club 'first in the world' with coronavirus screening for customers

A huge Thai escort club claims to be the first in the world to have introduced coronavirus screening for its customers.

The sprawling seven-storey 'entertainment venue' in Bangkok applies hand sanitiser gel to all the punters before they enter the building.

They are even given thermal scans to detect fevers - a symptom of the deadly Covid-19 infection ravaging the world.

Footage shows how dozens of staff wipe down the surfaces in the reception area where girls - who all have coronavirus medical insurance - wait in colourful evening dresses for customers.

Upstairs in the ''five star rooms,', all of the beds, Jacuzzis, saunas and karaoke microphones are constantly cleaned throughout the day.

The team behind 'The Bank' club proudly boast of being the first in the world to introduce such measures.

They said they are ''the cleanest'' hostess venue in the world, with more than 200 staff who have all been tested and cleared for coronavirus.

Sineenath Jantasing, head of customer service at the venue, said the pretty escorts also receive thermal scans before they start their shifts.

She added: ''We take good care of our hostesses.

We use alcohol hand sanitiser and do temperature checks for good hygiene.

''Both sides, the customers and the hostesses, will be confident that they are safe visiting here during the pandemic.

All the staff here know about Covid-19 protection because we have trained them so well.'' Earlier this month the owners of the upmarket venue - where prices start at 2,400 baht (60GBP) for 90 minutes with a girl - introduced its own branding on bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel.

The solution is believed to kill off germs on people's hands, helping to limit the spread of the pandemic which started in Wuhan, China, at the end of the last.

The operators of the club, one of the biggest in Bangkok, were also praised by the officials from the country's Ministry of Health.

Staff from the government's Department of Disease Control visited the building and met workers who are helping to sterilise the environment.

They said that the entertainment venue was the ''very first company'' of its kind to introduce thermal scans and Covid-19 preventative measures.