Tuesday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: HUBS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At HubSpot, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Technology Officer Dharmesh Shah purchased 40,000 shares of HUBS, at a cost of $124.42 each, for a total investment of $4.98M.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy HUBS at a price even lower than Shah did, with the stock trading as low as $104.33 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 16.1% under Shah's purchase price.

HubSpot Inc is trading down about 2.9% on the day Tuesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Shah in the past twelve months.




