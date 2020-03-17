This Day in History: First St.

Patrick's Day Parade March 17, 1762 The first St.

Patrick's Day parade is widely regarded as having been celebrated in New York City by Irish soldiers serving in the British army.

The day honors the patron saint of Ireland, who was born to a Christian family in Britain in the 4th century.

St.

Patrick is credited with converting almost all of Ireland to Christianity before his death.

One the most revered legends about the saint is his explanation of the Holy Trinity using a three-leafed Shamrock.

Early Irish immigrants brought his feast day with them to America.

According to the National Retail Association, Americans spent nearly $6 billion for St.

Patricks Day in 2018.