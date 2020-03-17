Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a Signature Drink

Take the stress out of planning a party and let Bar Stars step in.

Owner Janine Rajchel mixes up the perfect, festive beverage this Saint Patty's Day - an Emerald Green Margarita!

She fills us in on all the services Bar Stars provides and how they can make any event truly unique to your needs.

Recipe for Emerald Green Margarita: *Makes 2 - 4 drinks (depending on the size of glass) Dip rim of glass in corn syrup and roll rim in gold sugar crystals.

4 oz Tequila (resposado) 2 oz Blue Curacao 2 oz Peach Schnapps 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey 1 oz Aperol 1 oz Rose Lime Juice 8 - 12 oz Pineapple Juice Add ingredients to shaker - fill with ice - shake - strain into glass filled with crushed/shaved ice.

Garnish with lime.

Bar Stars has a special offer of $1.00 off per person on a full beverage package!* Visit their website at BarStarsBartending-MKE.com for more package information or call 414-208-9500.

*Deposit must be paid within 5 days of booking for any future date.