Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Aquarium lets penguins roam free

Aquarium lets penguins roam free

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Aquarium lets penguins roam free

Aquarium lets penguins roam free

Aquarium lets penguins roam free Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has been closed to visitors as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus but the animals were allowed to roam free in the aquarium to explore.

The aquarium told the Chicago Tribune newspaper: The aquarium told the Chicago Tribune newspaper: The aquarium also said it would also be continuing to celebrate animal birthdays.

One of their tweets read:

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Penguins roam free in closed Chicago aquarium

A pair of rockhopper penguins were allowed to waddle around the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago together....
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoyoteCountryLV

102.7 Coyote Country Some positivity for this #FeelGoodFriday 🐧 https://t.co/eipH4Yj0n8 #1027CoyoteCountry #JeffAndAimee #SheddAquarium #Penguins 3 hours ago

TheNoahSimes

Noah Simes @KarniaOne With closed doors an aquarium lets All its penguins roam halls, no regrets As the walkways they tread Pe… https://t.co/NtUw0wmHU5 2 days ago

sunshineTaeBae

𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕪⁷🔆 imagine oceanologist Namjoon who lets the penguins roam around whenever the aquarium is closed and one day one gets… https://t.co/4vbxW4D6in 2 days ago

robyndkelly

Robyn Danielle RT @DisrnNews: Entertainment Break: Shedd Aquarium let penguins roam their closed zoo and it's adorable https://t.co/FjpTdPDVal 3 days ago

DisrnNews

Disrn Entertainment Break: Shedd Aquarium let penguins roam their closed zoo and it's adorable https://t.co/FjpTdPDVal 3 days ago

scharleshooper

Spaz @FieldMuseum The aquarium lets the penguins roam around, when can I expect to see a cute video of Sue walking around?? 3 days ago

vanrvrs

Ваня Риверос RT @MatadorNetwork: Before closing down the aquarium - they gave the pengiuns a little field trip. 🐧Wellington here is super cute! 😍 https:… 4 days ago

MatadorNetwork

Matador Network Before closing down the aquarium - they gave the pengiuns a little field trip. 🐧Wellington here is super cute! 😍 https://t.co/59WcEeo3GL 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Penguins Roam Free Around Chicago Aquarium Closed For Coronavirus [Video]

Penguins Roam Free Around Chicago Aquarium Closed For Coronavirus

Watch this group of rockhopper penguins take a look outside of their enclosure, to explore the rest of the aquarium they live in. The adorable field trip took place at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.